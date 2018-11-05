View this post on Instagram

MOOD: Have you heard? We're refusing to shrink for you. Mind, body and spirit we WILL take up space. We will stretch out our limbs and grab as much sky as we can hold. No more shame, no more silence. We refuse. Simple as that. • • • - #vote Nov. 6th y'all. And work to empower yourself, as well as others to do the same. • • ALSO: I'm in the midst of planning to make this flyer available for you all to have an opportunity for you to take up space in your own communities. Comment below if you'd be into that idea!