Interstate Gospel has a bit of fun with pointed tunes like "Got My Name Changed Back," a delightful divorce song sung by Lambert, whose former spouse is country star Blake Shelton. "Well I got me an ex that I adored," she sings, "But he got along good with a couple of road whores." But along with the sass in playful tunes like "Sugar Daddy" and "Stop Drop and Roll One," there's heartache and subtlety and seriously ambitious songwriting on Interstate Gospel, which is the Annies' third album. The women share vocals and songwriting credit on songs like "The Best Years of My Life," which aches with the awareness that the prime of life slipping away, and "Milkman," which imagines a mother who might have been more sympathetic to her daughter's wild ways if she had only spent some time sinning herself. — Dan DeLuca