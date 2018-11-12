PBS series Antiques Roadshow will visit Delaware for the first time as part of an upcoming five-city production tour this summer.
Antiques Roadshow will set up show at the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library in Winterthur, Delaware on June 18, 2019 for a day's worth of appraisals, PBS announced via a release. As with other stops on the production tour, three episodes of Antiques Roadshow will be produced from the Delaware event.
"Filming at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library will allow our cameras to blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop, and, when possible, taking our audience 'backstage' to places the public isn't allowed or may miss seeing," Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko said of the stop.
Attendance is free, but organizers require that tickets be obtained for the event in advance. Fans may apply for one pair of free tickets per household via the official PBS website. More information is available at 888-762-3749. Applications close Feb. 11.
Roadshow aims to appraise items for some 3,300 guests at next year's event. Attendees may bring up to two items for appraisal.
In addition to Delaware, Roadshow next year will also visit Pheonix, Ariz., San Antonio, Tex., Sacramento, Calif., and Fargo, North Dakota.