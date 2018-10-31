Fox29 investigative reporter Dave Schratwieser has retired after nearly 25 years at the station.
Schratwieser announced his retirement from the station earlier this month, writing that he "tried to 'Go Boldly' into each day and be a truth teller" during his time at Fox29. Schratwieser discussed his retirement on-air on Good Day Philadelphia, where he appeared alongside hosts Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick.
"I love my job, I really do. But I want to do some other things. I want to take a little break, not be on a schedule," he said. "You know, deadlines in this business, its constant. 41 years I've been doing this totally, from the day after college until now."
A winner of 10 Emmy award for investigative journalism, Schratwieser first joined Fox29 as an investigative reporter back in 1994, according to a station biography. Throughout his time at the network, he covered police and crime, and became known for his extensive list of law enforcement contacts, according to the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia, which he was inducted into in 2008.
A native of Long Island, Schratwieser got his start in journalism as an investigative reporter for Woodbridge, NJ's News Tribune newspaper. He later parlayed that gig into a job with TV station NJN, where he worked as a State House Correspondent, senior producer, and assignment editor. At that station, Schratwieser broke a major story about medical waste dumping at the New Jersey Shore, which led to his work with Philly's own WCAU-TV.
There, Schratwieser worked as the station's New Jersey correspondent, and reported on location about Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. His work at the station raised Schratwieser's profile, leading to three local Emmy nominations for investigative reporting.
Following his time at WCAU, Schratwieser left journalism to join N.J. Governor Jim Florio's administration, where he worked as press secretary and assistant director of communications. He later continued that path working as director of communications for Attorney General Deborah Poritz.
In 1994, Fox 29 lured Schratwieser back into journalism, bringing him back to the industry where his career started. According to a station biography, Schratwieser won five of his ten Emmy Awards while at Fox29.
"It's been a wonderful journey," Schratwieser wrote on Facebook. "I owe all of you so much for your zeal, your energy and your hard charging will to do the best every day. Thanks for challenging me, supporting me and having my back."