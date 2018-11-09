According to October data from Nielsen Media Research, Good Day Philadelphia is the most popular morning news show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. among Philadelphians aged 18-49 and 25-54, two age groups television stations focus on due to their appeal to advertisers. The show reportedly drew some 39,600 viewers aged 18-49 at the 6 a.m. hour, and 43,200 of those aged 25-54 in the same time period. While Good Day was the most popular show in those key demos, it was not the leader in overall viewership. That remains 6ABC's morning programming.