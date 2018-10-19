Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka shines in this highly bingeable, darker-than-TGIF adaptation of the comic book series about a teenage witch named Sabrina who lives with her aunts (Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis). Will she decide to leave her high school boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) behind to become a bride of Satan — I did say darker, right? — or will she resist the power of the Beast while still getting to cast cool spells? There's more than a dash of Harry Potter and maybe a drop or two of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in this cauldron, and if we can't have another season of Stranger Things in time for Halloween, this is the next best thing. Friday, Netflix.