Megyn Kelly is off the Today show, and she may not be coming back.
On Thursday, Megyn Kelly was absent from Megyn Kelly Today following controversial comments she made about wearing blackface on Halloween, and there is speculation she won't be returning.
"Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week," an NBC spokeswoman said.
According to multiple reports, Kelly and NBC are working on an exit deal that would remove her from the Today show a little more than a year after she left Fox News and signed a three year, $69 million deal with NBC. It's unclear if negotiations would also remove her of her other responsibilities with the network, including its midterm election coverage.
Kelly, who replaced Temple graduate Tamron Hall back in June 2017, was condemned by her Today show colleagues for questioning why people would consider a white person dressing up as a black character racist on her show Tuesday morning.
"You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween," Kelly said. "Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character."
Kelly's comments were criticized widely within NBC both on and off the air. Longtime Today show weatherman Al Roker said that while Kelly apologized to NBC staff in an email hours after she made the comments, she "owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country." And Late Night host Seth Myers mocked Kelly for suggesting blackface was acceptable because she grew up with it.
"Wow, say what you want about Megyn Kelly, but she looks great for being 200 years old," Myers quipped during his Wednesday night broadcast.
Kelly's boss, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, called out her blackface comments during a midday staff meeting on Wednesday held at Saturday Night Live's studio, 8H.
"There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks," Lack said. "There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them."
Cast members from Netflix's House of Cards also canceled an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today scheduled for next week.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kelly not only dropped her talent agency, CAA, she also hired attorney Bryan Freedman in a move that could signal she is gearing up for a fight with NBC.