He's still angry when Marcy (guest star Mary Steenburgen) shows up to complain about the sign on his truck that blames her for his wife's death. He's unmoved by Marcy's explanation that a group had been sharing pills to help one another afford medication, and that Roseanne had come to her, complaining that her knee wasn't healing fast enough and that she needed pain pills so she could get back to work, because, she said, she and Dan were strapped. But then Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tells her father she's found another stash of pills, and that "it's not just Marcy."