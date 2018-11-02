Outlander. The fourth season of the time-travel saga finds Claire (Caitriona Balfe) — a doctor in the 20th century — and her 18th-century Scottish husband, Jamie (Sam Heughan), setting out to make a new life together in the wilds of North Carolina. This time, the future struggle Claire's concerned about is the American Revolution, which could leave Jamie, who barely survived the Battle of Culloden, once again on the losing side of history. Back in the 1960s, their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is still playing fast and loose with the heart of earnest young historian Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin). 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, Starz.
The Deuce. Second-season finale of the drama about the rise of New York's porn industry in the 1970s was written by co-creator David Simon (The Wire). 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, HBO.
The Breakthrough Prize. The Silicon Valley awards show that calls itself the "Oscars of science" and that recognizes achievements in life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics is being produced by people who've produced the actual Oscars, but it is still, blessedly, much shorter than the Academy Awards. (Also, the winners get $3 million.) This year, the live show is hosted by actor Pierce Brosnan and features a performance by Lionel Richie as well as appearances by presenters Orlando Bloom, Ron Howard, Julianne Moore, Thandie Newton, Lupita Nyong'o, Zoe Saldana, and G.E.M. 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, National Geographic Channel.
We Are Not Done Yet. Can writing and sharing help combat veterans deal with post-traumatic stress? Documentary produced by actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) follows veterans and active-duty service members participating in a writing workshop at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that's aimed at helping them deal with trauma. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, HBO.
Medal of Honor. Documentary series launching two days before Veterans Day tells the story of eight recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest honor awarded to members of the U.S. military for acts of bravery. Friday, Nov. 9, Netflix.
Great Performances: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. The PBS series continues its "Broadway's Best" presentations with the 2015 live U.K. broadcast version of the beloved musical about the von Trapp family singers. 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, WHYY12.