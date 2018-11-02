Outlander. The fourth season of the time-travel saga finds Claire (Caitriona Balfe) — a doctor in the 20th century — and her 18th-century Scottish husband, Jamie (Sam Heughan), setting out to make a new life together in the wilds of North Carolina. This time, the future struggle Claire's concerned about is the American Revolution, which could leave Jamie, who barely survived the Battle of Culloden, once again on the losing side of history. Back in the 1960s, their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is still playing fast and loose with the heart of earnest young historian Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin). 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, Starz.