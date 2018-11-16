What's Brewing. Former Daily News beer columnist Joe Sixpack (aka Don Russell) and WIP's Glen Macnow's weekly show focuses on craft beers. This episode, taped before a live audience in Langhorne, discusses Attic, a planned brewery in Germantown, and Two Rivers in Easton. 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, NBCSports-Philadelphia.
My Brilliant Friend. HBO's first foreign-language production is adapted, painstakingly, from the first of Elena Ferrante's best-selling quartet of Neapolitan novels. After learning that her friend, Lila, has disappeared, 60-year-old Elena Greco (Elisabetta De Palo) looks back on their fraught relationship, beginning with their childhood in 1950s Naples. Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti are beautifully cast as the younger Elena and Lila, as are Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace, who take over for characters' teenage years. 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, HBO.
The Clinton Affair. As the 20th anniversary of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton approaches, this three-night documentary miniseries from the production company of Oscar- and Emmy-winner Alex Gibney is notable, perhaps, for including an interview with Monica Lewinsky. 9 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Nov. 18-20, A&E.
Escape at Dannemora. Ben Stiller directs this limited series about a 2015 prison break in Upstate New York and its repercussions for the surrounding area. Filmed partly on location, it stars Patricia Arquette as the prison employee who helped the two escapees, played by Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano. Other cast members include Bonnie Hunt and Philadelphia's David Morse. 10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime.
The Little Drummer Girl. From the producers of The Night Manager comes another John le Carré adaptation, this one set in the late '70s about an actress whose seemingly chance meeting with a handsome stranger in Greece leads to her being recruited for a spy mission that will plunge her into the middle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Directed by Park Chan-wook (Oldboy), three-night miniseries stars Florence Pugh (Marcella), Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), and Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire). 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 19-21, AMC.
Queen America. Catherine Zeta-Jones stars in Facebook's latest scripted series, a comedy about a powerhouse pageant coach in Tulsa, Okla., trying to turn a contestant named Samantha (Belle Shouse) into a winner. Wednesday, Nov. 21, Facebook Watch.
The National Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is again in the spotlight on Thanksgiving Day as John O'Hurley (Seinfeld, Dancing With the Stars) hosts the annual presentation of the previous weekend's show in Oaks, Pa. Fun fact from the club's website: It's one of only three remaining "benched shows" in the U.S., meaning that the dogs and their owners hang around after being seen by the judges, "allowing the public to meet and greet the canines." Noon, Thursday, Nov. 22, NBC.