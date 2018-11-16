The National Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is again in the spotlight on Thanksgiving Day as John O'Hurley (Seinfeld, Dancing With the Stars) hosts the annual presentation of the previous weekend's show in Oaks, Pa. Fun fact from the club's website: It's one of only three remaining "benched shows" in the U.S., meaning that the dogs and their owners hang around after being seen by the judges, "allowing the public to meet and greet the canines." Noon, Thursday, Nov. 22, NBC.