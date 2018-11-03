The power of Bennett's vocal gifts shined through vividly at key moments: a stunning take on Duke Ellington's ballad "(In My) Solitude," a raspy but touching "Shadow of Your Smile," a noir-inflected "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," a conversational stroll through "I'm Old-Fashioned." Occasionally he shared the spotlight with his band (pianist Tom Ranier, guitarist Gray Sargent, bassist Marshall Wood and drummer Harold Jones), making the rounds of the stage during solos and punctuating their playing with a hearty "Wow!" But mostly he basked in the love of "one of the greatest audiences we've ever had" – and even if he may say that every night, no one doubted his sincerity.