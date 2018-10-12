The Rookie. Castle's Nathan Fillion returns to crime-fighting in a less whimsical, but no less far-fetched role, as John Nolan, a 40-year-old from a small town who decides to reinvent himself as a Los Angeles police officer. It's a move greeted with understandable skepticism by his bosses and fellow cops, who don't even bother to point out that the Firefly star, while still impossibly handsome, hasn't seen 40 in a while. Yet it's hard not to root for Nolan as he tries to bring grown-up common sense to police work, and for Fillion, who's trying something here that requires more sincerity than swagger. 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, ABC.