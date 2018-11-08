Vince Staples' surprise new 22-minute project may be part of a trend in a year in which Pusha T dethroned all competitors in seven songs, but Staples pioneered it. His breakthrough double album Summertime '06 (2015) was bookended by two EPs — 2014's Hell Can Wait and 2016's Prima Donna — that were just as good as the full length stuff. FM! is most similar to 2017's Big Fish Theory, in which the diamond-hard rhymer takes a backseat to atypical yet danceable beats, the rare "experimental" rap record everybody liked, even without much worth quoting. FM! is more lyrical — one tantalizing track is the most upbeat thing Earl Sweatshirt's ever recorded and is over in 22 seconds. But it's also the most accessible record Staples has ever made; the lead "Feels Like Summer" stoops to an AutoTuned "hook" that never recurs. That doesn't make it his best, as every single track ends so abruptly it's like an album-length continuation of the amorphous Black Panther hit "King's Dead," leaving comparatively little to chew on. But that's what repeat plays are for, right? — Dan Weiss