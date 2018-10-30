Wing Bowl also drew its fair share of critics thanks to the mix of intoxicated Philadelphia sports fans waking up in the early-morning hours to ogle at strippers and scantily-clad wingettes competing for prizes. ESPN once dubbed it "the worst event ever," and my colleague, columnist Ronnie Polaneczky, described the event as "a gigantic, boozy frat'n'bachelor party at a disgusting strip joint that just happens, one night, to hold an eating contest."