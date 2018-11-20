Perhaps not unlike your typical Pearl Jam concert, McCusker's is a mostly (but not exclusively) male space — a Phillies bar, and, at times, a WWE bar, where wrestlers sometimes stop in. Everyone seems to know one another — and to have very strong opinions on the Eagles. One man continues an important discussion on football prospects while he walks to the bathroom, then bursts back out with more to say. You don't have to be local, but most are. At one point, a man in shorts and high white athletic socks wanders in from the cold with his dog, a fluffy little Havanese who jumps onto a bar stool. They were on a walk, his owner explained. Why not stop in for a beer?