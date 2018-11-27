A Camden man who authorities said was part of a major drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
Karim "Chicky" Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden in May to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and admitted that he sold crack cocaine and furanyl fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, near the 1700 block of Filmore Street in Camden.
U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb also sentenced Johnson to eight years of supervised release and 300 hours of community service.
Johnson is one of 11 people arrested since June 2017 following an investigation into drug trafficking by the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The investigation included telephone wiretaps, surveillance, informants, cooperating witnesses and more than 20 controlled drug purchases, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
In addition to Johnson, four of those arrested have since pleaded guilty.