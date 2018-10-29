Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn: We were expecting this to be a gummy Sour Patch Kid molded into a seasonally appropriate Halloween shape. Instead, it was a fruit-flavored candy corn covered in Sour Patch dust, a marriage of texture and flavor that was slightly unsettling. Still, it works, in a weird way. At least it was better than the pumpkin pie candy corn. It comes in orange and grape, and the latter is surprisingly good. I wouldn't recommend this for anyone over the age of 11, but I bet it would be a hit at your kid's Halloween party.