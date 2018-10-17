Ushering us into the holiday season, Roy Pitz is infusing a mega-dose of cranberries in its newest sour ale. The puckery brew starts with a golden sour that was left to age in barrels for more than two years. Cranberries — one pound per gallon — were added to the blended base, which was refermented for four weeks. The result? A reddish golden ale that leans far on both the fruity and sour spectrums. It has an overall dry finish with some funky aromatics thanks to brettanomyces yeast. It will be available on draft as well as by the bottle.