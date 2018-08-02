The truck, bright red and painted with images of the Liberty Bell, is giving away the samples. What it's selling is nostalgia. The project is the latest arm of "Homesick Philly," a campaign by Visit Philadelphia that's aimed at drawing not only first-timers to the city, but also former residents who have moved on. The hope, Visit Philly organizers say, is that tastes of the city will trigger warm memories, leading to more overnight stays and weekend visits.