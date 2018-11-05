As a growing number of states take steps to soften laws around medical marijuana, a derivative of the substance has started showing up in food. In Philadelphia, Little Baby's Ice Cream now offers ice cream infused with CBD oil. Last month, local health-food chain Fuel debuted a line of fresh, tropical-tasting "Dream" smoothies made with the compound.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is derived from marijuana plants but is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn't make people high. It's approved by the FDA only as treatment for rare forms of epilepsy, so manufacturers cannot say it has health benefits. But some users say it can be helpful in treating anxiety and depression, or used as an anti-inflammatory medication.
Fuel's smoothies include a half milliliter of CBD oil, which adds a hint of nutty flavor. They come in three flavors: green, made with kale, ginger, pineapple, spinach, and honey; berry, with strawberry, apple, mango, and banana; and orange, which contains orange juice, banana, vanilla, and yogurt. The oil can also be added to other smoothies on Fuel menus.
"While we can't and won't make any medical claims, I suggest everyone do their research and decide if CBD-infused edibles are for them," Fuel president Rocco Cima said in a statement. "There is amazing research out there."
Dream smoothies, $6.95 for 16 ounces at Fuel locations: 3200 Chestnut St., 1917 E. Passyunk Ave., and 1225 Walnut St.; fuelrechargeyourself.com.