This 13th Street bakery is selling Gritty cupcakes by advance order only for $5 each. At first they displayed the cupcakes, which are frosted meticulously to look like the orange mascot, in the case, but they sold out faster than staff members could make them. Luckily when we dropped by, Sweet Box had an extra one from an order they were preparing and they frosted it for me on the spot. Visually, it is stunning and the cutest Gritty food item in the mix. But the cupcake itself was unremarkable and the extra frosting from Gritty's beard and face made it overwhelming. If you're looking to be a hit at your next Flyers watch party though, orders have to be placed at least three days in advance for the bakery to prepare the cupcakes. You can do so by calling the bakery or emailing them at sweetbox@comcast.net.