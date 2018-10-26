Orange foods have been popping up all over Philly this last month, thanks to the city's new obsession — Gritty, the Flyers' new googly-eyed, popcorn-dumping mascot. He's inspired everything from a short-lived doughnut at Dottie's Donuts to multiple cheesesteaks to — wait for it — a Dorito-flavored ice cream sandwich from Big Gay Ice Cream dusted in Doritos crumbs. (This one gave one of my colleagues a stomachache, so you've been warned.)
Although some of the Gritty foods looked… well, questionable at best, I tried them all and ranked them in order of tastiness and "Grittiness," or how well the dish captures the essence of Gritty himself.
Mac Mart's "Gritty" mac and cheese was easily the most cohesive dish of the bunch, but let's be real — can you ever go wrong with mac and cheese? It features shoestring fries topped with the restaurant's signature seven cheese mac, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch and Cheetos crunch. Unfortunately they ran out of fries and Cheetos when I went to sample the Gritty mac, so Mac Mart suggested I go with the closest option: their "In the Buff" mac with buffalo sauce, chicken, buttermilk ranch and potato chip crunch. It was both a mess and packed a flavor punch, like our favorite orange mascot himself. If he ever decides to take a break from snacking on popcorn down at the Wells Fargo Center, we'd recommend that he check this dish out.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 104 South 18th St., $9.75, 215-444-6144, macmartcart.com
This South Philly joint has added a Gritty twist to their popular brisket cheesesteak by topping it with Cooper sharp wiz, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, special sauce and potato sticks on a long roll. The brisket was tender, the wiz tasted like real melted liquid cheese and didn't harden into lumps and the potato sticks added texture that reminded me of Gritty's fur. I was especially impressed by the roll, which held everything together nicely without turning soggy. Honestly this was one mean, sloppy sandwich, like Gritty, and I'm willing to bet that it'll taste even better after a couple of beers. It's a win in my book.
12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, 1703 South 11th St., $12.50, 267-831-2040, mikesbbqphilly.com
Cheesesteaks are quintessentially Philadelphia, and Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop usually cooks up a pretty mean one. But their Gritty cheesesteak was not our favorite, simply because the "Gritty" ingredient — Cheetos — didn't add anything to the sandwich besides the bright orange color and texture. (The sandwich was otherwise made with normal cheesesteak ingredients like steak, wiz and raw onions.) But hey, I immediately knew after one bite that this was a food Gritty would approve of because of how excessive it was. As for humans? Stick to the regular cheesesteaks unless you absolutely love Cheetos.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 to 12 a.m. Thursdays, 11 to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1 West Girard Ave., $9.25, 215-423-5637, joessteaks.com
The Naked Lunch counter is selling a Gritty quinoa bowl, which is topped with spinach, black olives, feta cheese chunks, sweet potatoes, shredded carrots and a roasted red pepper dressing. Upon first glance, the bowl definitely captures the mascot's most recognizable physical features. While tasty and healthy with a pleasingly gritty texture, I honestly believe Gritty would enjoy dumping the bowl's contents on the heads of non-Flyers fans more than eating it. But if you're looking to celebrate him and eat clean at the same time, which is difficult given that most Gritty-themed food items are junk, this is a delicious option.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 34 South 11th St., $9.75, 215-709-0022, momsorganicmarket.com
This 13th Street bakery is selling Gritty cupcakes by advance order only for $5 each. At first they displayed the cupcakes, which are frosted meticulously to look like the orange mascot, in the case, but they sold out faster than staff members could make them. Luckily when we dropped by, Sweet Box had an extra one from an order they were preparing and they frosted it for me on the spot. Visually, it is stunning and the cutest Gritty food item in the mix. But the cupcake itself was unremarkable and the extra frosting from Gritty's beard and face made it overwhelming. If you're looking to be a hit at your next Flyers watch party though, orders have to be placed at least three days in advance for the bakery to prepare the cupcakes. You can do so by calling the bakery or emailing them at sweetbox@comcast.net.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, 339 South 13th St., $5.00, 215-237-4647, shopsweetbox.com
Easily the most outrageous of all the Gritty foods we sampled, Big Gay Ice Cream is currently selling "Gritty Pucksters," an ice cream sandwich made from Dorito ice cream and two chocolate cookies, rolled in Dorito crumbs. While I held out hope that this ice cream sandwich would blow my mind with its unconventional mixing of flavors, that hope quickly dissipated when I took a bite. The Dorito crumb dusting is the dominant flavor, making it a confusing dessert to consume. Honestly, the only reason why I would recommend this food item to someone is if they like the aftertaste of processed cheese with their ice cream. But Big Gay Ice Cream gets points for creativity, and I'd love to see Gritty try one of these.
12 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1351 South St., $4.50, 267-886-8024, biggayicecream.com