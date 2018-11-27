Brick & Barrel, 870 Welsh Rd., Maple Glen; 5-7 p.m. weekdays
Even on weeknights, there's a lively, chatty vibe at this handsome, family-friendly pub near a busy crossroads between Ambler and Horsham. The big draw: two dozen craft beers on tap, plus dozens more in bottles.
At happy hour, pints are knocked down to $4, house wines are $5, and lemon-drop martinis and cosmos are $6. If you're not up for an outstanding Margherita pizza from the brick oven ($5), everything on the pub-bites menu (wings, mussels, etc.) is discounted $2.