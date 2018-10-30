Gran Caffe L'Aquila, 1716 Chestnut St., 4-6:30 p.m. weekdays
My favorite all-purpose Italian restaurant in Rittenhouse (it's casual yet upmarket, with world-class coffee and pastries in the morning and fine gelato at snack time), GCL also delivers a thoroughly Italian happy hour with Aperol spritzes, Negroni, and a bright gin and tonic made with lemony Malfy gin.
Food options (most $5 and under) include bruschetta, arancini, mussels in a garlic/tomato broth, fried artichokes, and addictive potato chips topped with parmigiano and pepper (yes, the pasta fave cacio e pepe as a snack).