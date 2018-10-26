On the day Stein's father died in 1973 at age 57, construction began on a seafood restaurant at 18th and Sansom Streets in Center City, where he worked side by side with the woman who would become his second wife, Cyndi Safier. At first, the Fish Market was open only for lunch. It grew from 18 seats to 140 seats. By 1976, the Fish Market was taking in $2.5 million a year, Stein says, and it is where he first made his reputation as a gifted restaurateur. It is also where his cocaine addiction raged, leading to a second divorce and rifts with his family that have taken years to mend.