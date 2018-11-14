The Bourse provided this list of vendors for the Nov. 15 opening. Break Juicery, Rebel Taco, and Bricco Pizza will not be ready at the outset.
Bronze Table by Vera Pasta: Made-to-order pasta meals alongside Italian wines and packaged artisanal pasta to go.
Lalo: Filipino comfort food.
Menagerie Coffee: An Old City staple. An offshoot of its Third Street shop.
Mighty Melt: Grilled cheese sandwiches.
Penzeys Spices: Spices.
Takorean: Korean-inspired tacos and bowls with a Latin-American twist.
Barry's Buns: On-site baker.
Abunai Poke: Poke bowls.
Baby Buns: Fries, buns and frosé.
Bluebird Distilling: A bar from the local distillery.
Bonatsos at The Bourse: Flower shop.
Break Juicery: Juices, smoothies, açaí bowls
Bricco Pizza: An offshoot of the Westmont pizzeria.
Chaat and Chai: Indian street food.
Chocodiem: Belgian chocolates along with French macaroons, truffles, chocolate gelato, and frozen hot chocolate www.chocodiem.com
FreeByrd Chicken: Fried chicken in sandwiches, bowls, curly fries, and beer.
#getfried: Fried food, including topped french fries.
Grubhouse: All-day breakfast and Southern craft brews.
Ka'moon: Halal-prepared modern Egyptian cuisine.
Kari's Tea Bar: Tea
Marino Brothers Cheesesteaks: Sandwiches
Mi & Yu Noodle Bar: Ramen, udon, pho, and steamed bao bun sandwiches.
Olive With A Twist: A pantry selling cheeses, pâtés, charcuterie, olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and sauces.
Prescription Chicken: Soup
Rustica Rosticceria: South Philly Italian-style sandwiches.
Pinch Dumplings: Chinese dumplings.
Rebel Taco: Tacos and margaritas.
Scoop DeVille: Ice cream
TAPS Fill Station: A 36-line draft system pulling beer (21 taps), cider (5), kegged cocktails (2), red and white wines (6), and mead (2). Patrons can post-up at the bar and enjoy a beverage at their wraparound bar or take a growler to go.