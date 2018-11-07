Their rave was echoed by the other schools around the region, though a few wanted to add more spice. The kids at Hunter, Wiggins, Bayard Taylor, Community Partnership, and others said it was the best so far; many suggested it might be the meal they will prepare for friends and family for the final class. The cooks at McClure, Philadelphia Montessori Charter School, and Comly School all used love to describe the tacos. Children at the Daroff Charter reported they were "out of this world," and Egypt Scott at Wissahickon Awbury rated the tacos "infinity out of 10."