Jeantel, 70, first moved to the U.S. in 1974. At first, pulling together a plate that could taste like food back in Saint-Marc, Haiti, was difficult, but mostly because she didn't know where to go. She picked up that Trinidadian and Jamaican-owned stores might stock the malangas and batatas, root vegetables she grew up eating. Before she found them at Produce Junction, she would have to drive to a Korean-owned market in the Northeast, much farther from her Mount Airy home. She buys them for taste, but getting the right sweet potato, she said, also helps with presentation.