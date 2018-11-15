Roasting a turkey or chicken takes practice and patience, but the process can be helped along by kitchen gadgets. Sur La Table offers a particularly festive-looking device for the holidays: a flexible, silicone tool made in the shape of a laurel wreath that props up a turkey or chicken as it cooks.
The green roasting laurel lifts a turkey or any other meat away from the bottom of a roasting pan, removing it from the grease, fat, and juices that collect on the bottom. That allows for faster cooking and better circulation of heat. Because the wreath is made of silicone, it can also be adjusted to fit pans of different shapes and sizes.
The roasting laurel is nonstick, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.
Prepara roasting laurel, $24.95 at Sur La Table stores; surlatable.com.