Russet was Tasting Collective's third Philly location (Will BYOB was the first, Cadence the second). The night brought about a room full of constant chatter, with people sharing their analyses of the evening's dishes, including a brown butter sweet potato gnudi with matsutake mushrooms and hand-cut pappardelle with smoked pork ragu. Scrupulous debates about whether the pappardelle was cooked a minute too long or whether the fourth-course arctic char involtini was paired with just a little too much braised fennel brought an honest criticism to the table, as well as a display of how truly passionate about food people can be in the company of like-minded folks.