It was a virus that we knew very little about at the time. The first wave – there were three — started in spring 1918 and began really hitting military bases, where people lived in close quarters. The usual pattern occurs in the fall, so in this case, the fall of 1918 began the second wave. The third wave was in the spring of 1919. The reason it became called the Spanish flu is because Spain was more or less neutral and was not under the same constraints as far as talking about things that were going on. There was influenza in other countries, but you couldn't say much about what was going on in a war zone or military camp.