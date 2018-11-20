Though the crisis is most visible in neighborhoods like Kensington, where opioid-related homelessness doubled this summer, the city is still struggling to find and treat many people at risk for a fatal overdose. Most of the city's deaths still occur in private homes — 75 percent of last year's overdose victims died at home, officials said. "The majority of people who are dying are people who are not being seen by other people — we have to figure out how to find those people and prevent that from happening," Viner said.