But Zac's parents believe relapse would be a death sentence for him, since he has an ultra-rare, ultra-aggressive subtype of ALL with chromosome alterations called near haploid or hypodiploid. He's expected to relapse by November, Zac's parents said, and they don't want to wait. Due to his specific form of leukemia, treatment itself is often deadly for Zac, because it goes on for so long and does so much damage.