To understand why that is true, think of what happens going back just two generations. A person gets one copy of each gene from the mother, and one copy from the father — 50 percent from each. But in each case, that copy could have been passed down from either a grandfather or a grandmother. So on average, 25 percent of a person's genes come from each grandparent, but the share can be substantially higher or lower than that. The further back in time you go, the more it is misleading to speak of a certain fraction of one's ancestry.