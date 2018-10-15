Examining more than 500,000 Facebook posts from both groups, researchers determined which words, post lengths, frequency of posting and timing of posts were most associated with a depression diagnosis. They found people with depression used the words "I, my, and me," as well as such words as "hurt, tired, and hospital," more often than others in the months preceding their diagnosis. Using indicators such as these, they built a computer model that could predict which people would receive a depression diagnosis with comparable accuracy to commonly used clinical surveys.