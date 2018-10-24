Physicians and addiction researchers have been advocating for some time for more research on how common medication-assisted treatments used to treat heroin addiction work for people who are now accustomed to a drug much stronger than heroin. Viner said more research on fentanyl trends in general is needed — for example, her survey focused only on drug users in Kensington who use the neighborhood's needle exchange. It's harder to track the habits and preferences of the hundreds of people from around the city and suburbs who fly under the radar, coming to the neighborhood just to score.