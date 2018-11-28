I do the only thing we have left in that situation. With no time to get him to the operating room, I go to work in the trauma bay. I put a clamp on his aorta to divert any remaining blood to his brain. I sew up holes in his heart and search for injuries to his lungs and major blood vessels. All the while, my colleagues are giving him blood and medicine, including injections of epinephrine directly into the heart to make it start again.