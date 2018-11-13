The interest in testing comes as many people are purchasing consumer genetic-testing kits from companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry. Tests from Color Genomics have the advantage of being valid in a clinical setting — Knudsen said doctors would have to order tests to double-check results from the consumer test-kit companies — and they come with free telephone sessions with genetic counselors. Results can be confusing or frightening, and many online purchasers may underestimate the potential emotional impact of learning they are at high risk for a deadly disease, particularly one for which there are no good treatments.