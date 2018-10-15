Consider a recent study, published in July in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It measured blood levels of three fatty acids known to correspond with dairy fat intake in 2,907 adults ages 65 and older. Researchers took samples at baseline, then six and 13 years later. All participants were free from cardiovascular disease at the start of the study. Over 22 years of followup, 2,228 participants died from various causes, but researchers found no significant links between long-term intake of dairy fat and any cause of death, including from heart disease or stroke. In fact, one type of saturated fatty acid in dairy was associated with lower risk of stroke-related death.