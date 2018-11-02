All political ads must disclose who paid for it. This detail comes at the very end of the ad and, like the potential side-effects rattled off at the end of a drug commercial, can move quickly, so have your pen and notepad ready. Take to the internet to read up on the groups and their positions on the Affordable Care Act. You can also look up organizations on the Federal Election Commission's website (fec.gov) to see a list of any campaign contributions that group has made to political candidates and parties, which will give you an indication of where they fall on key issues.