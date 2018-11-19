Medical guidelines state that babies positioned feet-first must be delivered by c-section, though it is widely thought that c-section rates are far too high in the U.S. As hospitals look to reduce the number of elective c-sections, they're turning to a procedure called external cephalic version to rotate the baby, said Laura Hart, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist and an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at Temple Univesrsity.