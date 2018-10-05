For most of her life, Lina Kharnak's health had been good. That seemed to change in 2011, when she suffered a miscarriage at age 42. After the miscarriage, Kharnak noticed that her menstrual cramps seemed to worsen. She also developed pain on the left side of her lower back, which extended down her leg to her knee. Oddly, once her period was over, the leg and back pain vanished.