High up on the list are health benefits. Studies have found that spending time with a dog can prompt us to be more physically active, which is almost always a good thing. Petting a dog can help lower your blood pressure and heart rate, according to a report from Harvard Medical School. Spending time with a dog – or a cat, for that matter — can lower stress, lessen feelings of isolation and increase one's sense of well-being. According to one study, when a pet owner stares into his or her dog's eyes, the natural production of oxytocin – a social bonding hormone – is boosted for both human and beast.