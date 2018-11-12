The panel noted that in the decade since the first guidelines were issued, research has expanded the recognized benefits of movement. These include reducing the risk of cancer, anxiety and depression; improving cognitive function and sleep; aiding bone health and regulating weight gain in preschoolers; protecting against weight gain, gestational diabetes and postpartum depression in pregnant women and new mothers; and decreasing the risk of falls among older people. Even a single workout can have some impact in some areas, the committee noted.