First, calculate your energy needs to know how many calories to aim for each day. You can get a rough estimate by multiplying your weight in pounds by 10 for weight loss, by 12 to maintain your weight and by 15 to gain weight. On higher-carb days, you would try to get about half of your calories from carbohydrates, and on lower-carb days, you would try to get about 25 percent of your calories from carbs. You would aim to consume one gram of protein per pound of body weight, and make up the rest of your calorie budget from fat. (Each gram of fat is nine calories and each gram of protein or carbohydrates is four calories.) Your protein amounts will be pretty consistent day-to-day; it's your carbs that you're altering up and down. Then adjust your fat amounts to get the calories you need. Your low-carb days will be higher in fat and your higher-carb days will be lower in fat to meet your energy needs.