And among the supplies on the craft is some precious cargo for Earth-friendly space dwellers, including a "refabricator" 3D printing machine to help astronauts reuse plastic on the ISS, as well as materials for experiments on human muscular tissue in microgravity, a protein closely associated with the development of Parkinson's disease, and the production of cost-effective membranes that could one day be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Salisbury Daily Times.