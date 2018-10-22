Because of its poor condition, the bridge has been closed to traffic since 2011. An inspection the following year found that "the overall condition of the bridge is serious, and that the structure, in its current state, is structurally deficient." The bridge once accommodated 900 vehicles per day, but that had dropped to 631 vehicles per day by the time it closed. Because its lane is 16-feet wide, the bridge can only accommodate the width of one car, meaning only one lane of traffic can pass at a time. Emergency vehicles can't fit at all.