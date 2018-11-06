Now, judge yourself against the winners of the second annual juried photo contest hosted by the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. More than 600 photos taken in the Pinelands National Reserve were submitted by 145 amateur and professional photographers. The images were judged by landscape photographer, Albert D. Horner, who has also taken many of his own photos in the 1.1 million-acre reserve, some of which appear in his 2015 monograph, "Pinelands: New Jersey's Suburban Wilderness."