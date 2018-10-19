Also impacting the timing of peak leaf peeping this year: A fungus forced many hardwoods like red and sugar maple — those that produce some of the most vibrant colors — to drop their leaves early. It's the second year in a row that foliage has been lessened by the anthracnose fungus, which causes leaves to shrivel and fall off before turning color. Sycamore, walnut, ash, and white oak were also impacted.