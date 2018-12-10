Even more expansive curriculums, though — often created by white educators and based on research of white subjects — can be tone-deaf for students of color, said Laura McGuire, a certified sexuality educator and founder of the National Center for Equity & Agency. They often tell students to use birth control, but "there might not be easy access to any of those things," she said. Similarly, telling someone to delay pregnancy because it will help her get to college ignores students who don't plan to take that path.