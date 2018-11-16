YOLO Cafe

1625 W Susquehanna Ave.

32 violations, 10 serious

Mouse droppings and dead roaches were floating in the wash and rinse basins in the bar area; there was a live roach in the kitchen; a fly strip was hanging in the kitchen with potential to contaminate food and equipment; mouse droppings were found on the counters and shelves in the bar area, in the under sink cabinet in the restroom, and the floor perimeters throughout the facility; hot water was not available; a full inspection of the basement was not conducted because of the clutter and unsafe conditions; the mini refrigerator interior had debris and black reside; insecticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, were in the bar area; knives were stored between wall seams which are not easily cleaned and sanitized; glasses in the bar area were not clean to sight and touch; the food safety certified person was not present; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the bar area; paper towels were not available at the restroom hand sink; there was no hand sink is available in the food preparation area; a domestic microwave and mini refrigerator were found; the freezer in the bar area was used for dry storage; there was an accumulation of grease observed on equipment in the food preparation area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.