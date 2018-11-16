In this edition of Clean Plates, roaches were found floating, frozen, and even on cutting boards. And, of course, there were plenty of mouse droppings.
There was also an overflowing sump pit, a wok station soiled with stagnant water and food debris, bananas and sugar stored on the floor, no hot water and a bunch of empty paper towel racks.
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15, Philadelphia health inspectors closed 24 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
Sto's
236 Market St.
6 violations, 1 serious
The facility did not have warm or hot running water in any of the sinks or handwash sinks; there was a leak under the handwash sink in the ground level food preparation area; the floors in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer had trash debris, bottles, and food residue; the ceiling tiles were damaged or missing; there was food debris on the interior and exterior of equipment including cold holding units; lights in the food preparation area were not shielded from breakage.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 15.
YOLO Cafe
1625 W Susquehanna Ave.
32 violations, 10 serious
Mouse droppings and dead roaches were floating in the wash and rinse basins in the bar area; there was a live roach in the kitchen; a fly strip was hanging in the kitchen with potential to contaminate food and equipment; mouse droppings were found on the counters and shelves in the bar area, in the under sink cabinet in the restroom, and the floor perimeters throughout the facility; hot water was not available; a full inspection of the basement was not conducted because of the clutter and unsafe conditions; the mini refrigerator interior had debris and black reside; insecticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, were in the bar area; knives were stored between wall seams which are not easily cleaned and sanitized; glasses in the bar area were not clean to sight and touch; the food safety certified person was not present; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the bar area; paper towels were not available at the restroom hand sink; there was no hand sink is available in the food preparation area; a domestic microwave and mini refrigerator were found; the freezer in the bar area was used for dry storage; there was an accumulation of grease observed on equipment in the food preparation area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
Brysi
233 S 33rd. St. Ste. 207A
1 violations, 1 serious
A food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
Economic Mini Market
2224 Bryn Mawr Ave.
1 violations, 1 serious
The person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 14.
Shellhouse Seafood
5040 Belfield Ave.
11 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the food prep, warewashing, front serving, side storage, and customer service area; hot water was unavailable for employees to properly wash hands; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the food safety certified person was not present during inspection; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by beverage-air refrigerator and not accessible at all times for employee use; grease accumulation was fund on sides of cooking equipment; there were water stained ceiling tiles; hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
Stop 1 Shop Inc
3601 N 11th St.
19 violations, 5 serious
The sump pit was not draining and overflowing to floor of the basement; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; old mouse droppings and debris accumulation were found along floor perimeters of the retail area, basement area and steps leading into the basement; an unapproved Ferberware toaster oven and a Sunbeam microwave oven were in the food prep area; a chest freezer, five-door refrigeration unit and a cold-hold unit in the food facility were not operational during inspection; the food safety certified handler was not present during the inspection; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the restroom area was empty; deli meats, cheese and sausages, located in the food prep area display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with dates they were opened; there was peeling plaster and unfinished gypsum walls in food prep and retail areas; the front entrance door, was missing the door sweep and was not protected against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 14.
Tio Flores
1600 South St.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not at the facility during all hours of operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 13.
Steap and Grind
1619 Frankford Ave.
13 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings observed in the food preparation area, dining area and basement storage area and on the floors; an unapproved fly lamp was found on an oven in the food preparation area; the food safety certified person is not present; there was no soap and paper towels at handwash sink in the food preparation area; multiple food items in the cold hold unit were not held at proper temperature temperature; two bottles of chemicals were stored with coffee beans; a bin of sugar was found on the floor in the beverage preparation area; there was unnecessary clutters observed in the basement
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 13.
Golden China Restaurant
5650 W Chew Ave.
26 violations; 8 serious
Roaches were on the cutting board of the prep unit; live and dead roaches were in the door gaskets of refrigeration equipment, on light bulbs and shields, and on the prep unit under the cutting board; wok station observed soiled with stagnant water and food debris; heavy ice accumulation was found inside of the chest freezers; cans of Raid not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, in the warewashing area; front door of the food facility observed open without a protective screen; does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; cats were in the rear storage areas; grease and other debris observed on the floors under cooking equipment; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by piles of dishes and utensils, inside of the sink and in front of sink; not accessible at all times for employee use; facility lacks an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; personal items were found throughout the food prep and storage areas; not in a designated employee area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 13.
New Third World t/a Barn
4901 Catharine St.
22 violations, 6 serious
Mouse feces was found on floors, a table and container of seasonings and on an ice cooler in bar area; dead and live cockroach were in the bar area; dead cockroaches were in deep freezer. the person in charge did not have identification to verify his food safety certificate; there was no sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the warewashing area to remind food employees to wash their hands; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the food prep and warewashing area was empty; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep and warewashing areas; shell stock tags for mussels not available, tags for sea food must be kept in the facility for at least 90 days; there were several uncovered foods observed in cold holding units; potentially hazardous food in the cold holding unit were not held at proper temperatures; several cans of Butane fuel and cleaning products were stored on shelf and table with seasonings; an unlidded trash receptacle was in the food prep area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 13.
Little Caesar's
927 Levick St.
9 violations, 3 serious
Mice feces was found in back office/storage room, on shelving, on food equipment, under/around/behind food equipment in the food prep area, warewash area and retail areas and on floor/wall junctures and perimeters throughout facility; mold and residue were on interior surfaces of warewash sinks; chicken in the walk-in box was stored uncovered; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat marinara, located in the walk-in, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; pans were not stored inverted; rust was found on some shelving and warewashing equipment; there was food debris and standing water inside the cold-hold units; floor tiles were broke; the wall around the light switch was damaged; there was food residue and mold on the wall by the warewash sink area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 13.
Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania
100 E Northwestern Ave.
9 violations, 2 serious
Hot water was not available at the indoor restrooms; boiled eggs, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the prep unit, were not date marked; the garbage grinder was improperly installed on a shallow wall-mounted handwash sink; food debris was found on the floors under cooking equipment; there was no data plate on the mechanical dishwasher; a defective thermometer was on the warewashing machine; dust was on the interior surfaces of the ice machine cover; debris was found on table surfaces under cooking equipment; there was static dust on make up air vent covers; a hole was found in the wall behind bulk ingredient storage shelf.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. The facility was not operating during the time of this inspection on Nov. 13.
Checker's #481
2008 W Oregon Ave.
12 violations, 7 serious
There was no hot water; employees were unable to properly wash hands due to lack of hot water; there was dirt inside the big ice machine near 3 basin sink; the hot water nozzle at prep area hand sink was broken; there was a leak under garbage grinder sink; there were missing ceiling tiles in the prep area; the person in charge is present at all times and did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 9.
Ahmad, Ejaz/ New York Halal Gyro/V08099
1349 E Washington Ln.
15 violations, 8 serious
The food employee did not wash hands after smoking; hot water and soap were not available at the handwash sink; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; there was uncovered fish in the refrigeration unit; there was an inadequate amount of utensils on the mobile unit needed for daily operation; lamb, cut lettuce, and tomatoes were not held at proper temperatures; there was stagnant water inside of the refrigeration unit; the wastewater tank was leaking from the valve; debris had accumulated along the door tracks of the refrigeration unit; the floor was unclean with accumulated dirt and debris.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 8.
Goxhaj, Adif/Ray's/V05115
1247 W Norris St.
12 violations, 5 serious
There was no hot water available in the unit; the person in charge was observed touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands; the person in charge was seen donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; sliced tomatoes and eggs were not held at the proper temperature; the food facility did not have adequate refrigeration equipment to maintain all refrigerated foods; food employee were not wearing hair restraints, such as nets or hats; grindable egg shells were found inside of a trash can; Hood ventilation system is not functioning because there was no gasoline in the unit's generator.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 8.
Rashid Ikram / NY Famous Gyro Inc / V00077
1755 N 13th St.
12 violations, 6 serious
There was no water at handwash sink; soap is not available at handwash sink; cooked peas on the griddle were not held at the proper temperature; all cold food was held at improper temperatures; a temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food was not available or readily accessible; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was an accumulation of grease under the deep fryer; cardboard was used as floor mat; the food safety certified person had no knowledge of the foodborne illnesses that need to be reported to the Health Department.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 8.
New Hong Kong
2218 Diamond St.
1 violations, 1 serious
The person in charge was not present during all hours of operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 7.
Subway
330 W Oregon Ave.
6 violations, 2 serious
The food safety certified person was not present; the paper towel dispenser was malfunctioning; there was debris under and between equipment in the food preparation and rear storage areas; brooms observed placed directly on the floor; food establishment licensee and operation changes required submission of a Plan Review Application.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 8.
EarthMother Herbs
2504 W Lehigh Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
There was no hot water at the retail area and restroom hand sinks.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 7.
Yahya's Convenience Store
800 E Chelten Ave.
18 violations, 3 serious
There were mouse droppings in the rear food prep area; there was no hot water throughout the facility; chemicals were stored above the pet food in the retail area; several old and unused food equipment items including a warewashing sink, display case, slicer, prep table, prep unit, chest freezer, refrigerator, exhaust hood, flat top grill, and fryers were found in the rear storage and food prep area; stagnant water from a leak in the ceiling was on the floor in the food prep area; the paper towel dispensers at the handwash sink in both restrooms were empty; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the women's restroom; alteration or construction of a new wall built between retail area and rear food prep area began prior to plan submission and approval; there were damaged, missing, and water stained ceiling tiles throughout the retail and rear food prep area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 7.
Amari's
5037 Baltimore Ave.
14 violations, 7 serious
A container of grits had expired; there were uncovered foods including a container of cooked potatoes in refrigerator in food prep area and tomatoes, mushrooms, onions in the cold holding unit; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat Mac and Cheese and beef juice, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator and cold hold units were not date marked with date they were prepared; there was no thermometer in deep freezer in the basement; there was visible physical evidence of mouse activity observed under shelves holding coffee maker in food prep area; a domestic waffle maker and toaster were found; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 5.
Chhith, Sopharoth/ Chhith's Fresh Fruit Salad/ V08209
4203 N Broad St.
6 violations, 4 serious
There was no hot water available at handwash sink; bananas were stored on floor in the food truck; knives and/or cleavers were stored between water pipes above handwash sink which are not easily cleaned and sanitized; spinach and cucumber, which were unapproved food items were on the menu and found in the cold hold unit; a food safety certified person was not present; the handwash sink was blocked by containers of fruit and not accessible at all times for employee use.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 5.
Gennaro's Pizza
1315 Bainbridge Ave.
11 violations, 3 serious
Meatballs, cheese and tomato sauce were not held at proper temperatures; old and fresh mouse droppings were found throughout the facility; fresh mouse droppings were on takeout bags in the basement; a live roach was in the women's toilet room, more roaches were found in the basement; unapproved deep freezers and a panini press were found in the kitchen and basement; there was ice build-up in the deep freezers; food debris was observed in the walk-in cooler and the basement; a food employee was seen washing their hands at the three-compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink; a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; there was no hot water available.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Nov. 1.
Wawa Food Market #8030
2600 Grant Ave.
4 violations, none serious
There was a plumbing backup in the toilet room. The toilets were inoperable and the floors needed cleaning and sanitizing because of the waste water on the floors; the pipes and utility lines were not properly sealed in rear of establishment; brooms and dust pans observed stored in direct contact with floor.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Nov. 1.